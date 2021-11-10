Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen to Debut This December at Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Acclaimed Chef Richard Blais, the first winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, is set to open a new restaurant just outside of Walt Disney World at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, with Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen.

What’s Happening:

Acclaimed Chef Richard Blais will open Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen this December at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, located adjacent to Walt Disney World.

A nod to the four species of flamingo native to the Americas and the bird’s tendency to gather and feast in groups, Four Flamingos will feature cuisine inspired by tropical flavors and ingredients from Florida, including native fruits, vegetables, seafood and more.

Guests can “flock” to Four Flamingos for a menu filled with fresh Florida flavors, including stone crab, citrus, Mahi Mahi and more. Dishes will range from expertly selected pieces of seafood to signature steak cuts, offering the best of fresh-caught surf and fire-grilled turf.

Four Flamingos will be located in the former Hemingway’s venue, featuring a refreshed yet nostalgic tropical look with experiences designed to provide guests a look into the kitchen and prep process.

Chef Richard Blais is widely recognized as the first winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars and recently announced co-star of the new Gordon Ramsay / FOX cooking competition, Next Level Chef. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and trained at The French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse and el Bulli. Blais currently owns and operates Trail Blais, a forward-thinking culinary consulting company that has consulted on, designed, and operated popular eateries across the country. He is the James Beard Award-nominated author of Try This at Home: Recipes from My Head to Your Plate , as well as his second cookbook, So Good . Most recently, he opened Ember & Rye at the newly renovated Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California and took on the role of Culinary Director at the newly opened San Diego Symphony performance space, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

What They’re Saying: