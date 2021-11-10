“Luca” Director Enrico Casarosa Shows Off His Disney+ Watchlist Ahead of Disney+ Day on Friday

As we approach Disney+ Day on November 12th, we’re being treated to personal watchlists of different directors, notably from Luca director, Enrico Casarosa.

What’s Happening:

Also on the list, three drawings sporting Casarosa's signature of Russell and Dug from Pixar's Up, Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the titular flying elephant from the original Dumbo.

Hopefully in the coming days and beyond, we'll get to see more personal watchlists from directors of content that is available on the hugely-popular streaming service.

His watchlist consists of 13 titles: Marvel Thor: Ragnarok Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Ratatouille Queen of Katwe Jane The Princess Bride Up Dumbo (1941) The Fantastic Mr. Fox Timmy Failure Mistakes Were Made The Muppet Movie Free Solo Isle of Dogs

Casarosa directed Luca, the most recent film from Pixar Animation Studios that debuted earlier this year on Disney+, free for all subscribers in lieu of a theatrical release.

In Luca, we visit a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera for a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

It's interesting that Casarosa included both Up and Ratatouille on his watchlist, as he is quite versed in those films already as he worked on them as a story artist before directing his short, La Luna, which premiered ahead of Brave back in 2012.

All of these titles can be found streaming now on Disney+.