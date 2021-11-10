New Poster For “West Side Story” Debuts Before Film Opens in Theaters Next Month

With the film inching closer to it’s grand debut, a new poster showcasing the stars of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from the official account of the new adaptation of the classic film, West Side Story, has revealed a new poster for the upcoming movie from Steven Spielberg.
- The new film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.
- The poster features the film’s stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria on a fire escape outside of a city building, teasing the forbidden romance that is the foundation of the film.
- In addition to Zegler and Elgort, West Side Story stars:
- Ariana DeBose (Anita)
- David Alvarez (Bernardo)
- Mike Faist (Riff)
- Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino)
- Ana Isabelle (Rosalía)
- Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank)
- Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke)
- and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.
- Steven Spielberg shared some thoughts from the set when photography wrapped in 2019.
- This poster is the latest addition, after two posters were previously released which can be seen below:
- Originally set for a December 2020 release, like many other films, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was delayed even though production had wrapped back in October of 2019.
- Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story arrives in theaters on December 10th, 2021.