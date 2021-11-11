Disney Merriest Nite Entertainment Show Times Revealed

As guests are entering Disneyland Park for the first ever Disney Merriest Nite, we now know the entertainment schedule thanks to the special event map.
The main two shows for the event are:
- A Christmas Fantasy Parade
Begins on Main Street U.S.A. at 9:30PM
- The Muppets Christmas Caroling Coach
Join the Muppets for Christmas carols, Christmas cheer, and Christmas… chickens?
8:10PM, 9:00PM, 10:30PM and 11:30PM
Various Holiday backdrops created by Disney WonderGround artists will be available to pose with in each of the six themed parties:
- A Dickens Christmas – Main Street U.S.A.
- Mele Kalikimaka – Adventureland
- A Frozen Wish – Fantasyland
- New Orleans Christmas – New Orleans Square
- Galactic Greetings – Tomorrowland
- Feliz Navidad – Frontierland
Each land will also feature smaller holiday performances:
- Brass Band – Fantasyland
8:00PM, 9:00PM, 10:00PM and 11:00PM
- Handbell Carolers – Town Square
8:30PM, 9:15PM, 10:00PM, 10:50PM and 11:45PM
- Mariachis – Frontierland
8:30PM, 9:30PM, 10:30PM and 11:30PM
- DJ Kara Ford – Tomorrowland
8:00PM – 12:00AM
- Island Duo – Adventureland
8:00PM, 9:00PM, 10:00PM and 11:00PM
- Tiana’s Tinsel and Tunes
Take a jazzy Christmas carol cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat
Every 30 minutes from 8:00PM – 11:30PM
Special character greetings will include:
- Fantasyland:
- Friends from Frozen
- Belle & Beast
- Donald’s Snow Fight
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Fantasia's Frozen Fairy Wings
- Santa Claus
- Tomorrowland:
- Buzz Lightyear
- Main Street USA:
- Friends from Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- New Orleans Square:
- Princess Tiana
- Jack and Sally
- Frontierland:
- Miguel
- Adventureland
- Lilo & Stitch
