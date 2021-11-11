Disney Merriest Nite Entertainment Show Times Revealed

As guests are entering Disneyland Park for the first ever Disney Merriest Nite, we now know the entertainment schedule thanks to the special event map.

The main two shows for the event are:

A Christmas Fantasy Parade

Begins on Main Street U.S.A. at 9:30PM

Join the Muppets for Christmas carols, Christmas cheer, and Christmas… chickens?

8:10PM, 9:00PM, 10:30PM and 11:30PM

Various Holiday backdrops created by Disney WonderGround artists will be available to pose with in each of the six themed parties:

A Dickens Christmas – Main Street U.S.A.

– Main Street U.S.A. Mele Kalikimaka – Adventureland

– Adventureland A Frozen Wish – Fantasyland

– Fantasyland New Orleans Christmas – New Orleans Square

– New Orleans Square Galactic Greetings – Tomorrowland

– Tomorrowland Feliz Navidad – Frontierland

Each land will also feature smaller holiday performances:

Brass Band – Fantasyland

8:00PM, 9:00PM, 10:00PM and 11:00PM

8:30PM, 9:15PM, 10:00PM, 10:50PM and 11:45PM

8:30PM, 9:30PM, 10:30PM and 11:30PM

8:00PM – 12:00AM

8:00PM, 9:00PM, 10:00PM and 11:00PM

Take a jazzy Christmas carol cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat

Every 30 minutes from 8:00PM – 11:30PM

Special character greetings will include:

Fantasyland: Friends from Frozen Belle & Beast Donald’s Snow Fight Pluto’s Christmas Tree Fantasia's Frozen Fairy Wings Santa Claus

Tomorrowland: Buzz Lightyear

Main Street USA: Friends from Mickey’s Christmas Carol

New Orleans Square: Princess Tiana Jack and Sally

Frontierland: Miguel

Adventureland Lilo & Stitch



Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we’ll have a lot more to come from Disney Merriest Nites and the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort!