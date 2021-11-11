Mistletoe Pines Village Getting Ready to Open at Universal CityWalk Orlando

Universal CityWalk Orlando is stepping up their holiday game this year, by adding the all new Mistletoe Pines Village, featuring special food and merchandise.

This archway marks the entrance into Mistletoe Pines Village, complete with a bear totem that I’d like to think is inspired by the infamous “HHN Bear” that pops up during Halloween Horror Nights.

It’s safe to assume this booth with feature some delicious holiday themed sweets.

The food and beverage menu for this booth was posted to view.

Custom artwork and ornaments will be available at this booth.

Nearby merchandise stands are already selling Christmas merchandise, including some featuring Earl the Squirrel.

Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort begins this Saturday, November 13, featuring the return of Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World and more!