Disney+ Announces “Rodrick Rules” Ahead of Animated “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Premiere

Next month, Disney+’s new animated take on Diary of a Wimpy Kid will debut. Ahead of that, as part of Disney+ Day, it’s now been revealed that the sequel Rodrick Rules is also in the works.
- At last year’s Investor Day, Disney confirmed that it was producing a new animated film based on the popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series — which also spawned a live-action film franchise for 21st Century Fox.
- With that film set to debut on December 3rd, today it was revealed that a sequel titled Rodrick Rules will follow in 2022.
- The announcement makes sense seeing as Rodrick Rules was also the second book in the series and second film in the live-action franchise.
- Going back to the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated series, a new poster was released for the film:
- The new film is set to debut on December 3rd. You can also check out the live-action films now streaming on Disney+ as well.
