Argentinian Show “Intertwined” Now Available to Stream in the US on Disney+

One of the many surprises for Disney+ Day was the drop of all episodes of the English dub to Spanish-language show, Intertwined. You can now stream all ten episodes of this Argentinian show on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The series follows the story of a sixteen-year-old Allegra Sharp who dreams of playing the starring role in a stage production of Freaky Friday, just like her grandmother, who went on to become a legendary star in the world of musical theater. Allegra’s chance to fulfill her dreams comes in the most surprising way, as she travels back in time to 1994.

Traveling through time can get a little twisted, especially when it’s to 1994. Stream all episodes of Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados), an Original Series, now on #DisneyPlus. #IntertwinedSeries #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SLdPsXnBEr — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

You can view the English dubbed trailer for Intertwined below:

All ten episodes of Intertwined are available to stream in English only on Disney+.

Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!