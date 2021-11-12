“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Halle Berry, Kirsten Dunst and More to Appear Week of November 15th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 15th-19th:

Monday, November 15 Halle Berry ( Bruised ) Elle Fanning ( The Great Musical Guest Little Simz

Tuesday, November 16 Kirsten Dunst ( The Power of the Dog ) Wilmer Valderrama ( Encanto Kevin Garnett Musical Guest Gracie Abrams

Wednesday, November 17 Michael Keaton ( Dopesick John Wilson ( How To with John Wilson ) Musical Guest The War on Drugs

Thursday, November 18 Musical Guest Alessia Cara

Friday, November 19 TBA



