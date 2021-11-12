“Sneakerella” Gets New Trailer and Key Art for Disney+ Day

A new Disney+ original movie will be coming to the streaming service in February 2022 that puts an NBA-filled spin on the beloved Cinderella story, cleverly titled Sneakerella. In celebration of Disney+ Day, a trailer and key art have been released for the film.

What’s Happening:

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella introduces El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited step brothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry.

