Disney+ Confirms “Prey,” “Rosaline” and More Will be Heading to Hulu in the U.S., Star Internationally

Amidst all of the exciting Disney+ announcements on Friday, we also learned that several films will be hexagon to Hulu in the U.S. and Star internationally in 2022.
- Several titles from 20th Century Studios will debut in 2022 on Disney+ in international markets under the Star brand, on Hulu in the U.S., and Star+ in Latin America.
- Rosaline, The Princess, No Exit and Prey will all make their streaming debuts next year.
About Rosaline:
- A fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline…who just happens to be Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. Starring Kaitlyn Dever and directed by Karen Maine, the movie premieres in 2022.
About The Princess:
- An irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. Joey King stars as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Directed by Le-Van Kiet, the movie premieres Summer 2022.
About No Exit:
- This harrowing suspense-thriller follows Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. The movie premieres in 2022.
About Prey:
- An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, Prey will premiere in Summer 2022. Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by Jhane Myers.