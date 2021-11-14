Disney+ Unveils New Spanish Original Series, Sets Cast for “Wedding Season”

As part of Disney+ Day, the streamer has announced a new Spanish original series as well as revealed some of the cast of the upcoming series Wedding Season, according to Deadline.
Balenciaga:
- The new Disney+ original Spanish series is currently using the working title Balenciaga.
- The series will be created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi.
- Balenciaga will tell the story of a man who dares to defy his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. Using his natural talent, constant work and sharp nose for business, he goes on to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time.
- The series will consist of six parts and will come from Moriarti Produkzioak and Irusoin.
- It will also mark the start of Spain’s original projects for Disney+, while also being the 21st project outside of the U.S.
- Disney+ will continue to try to hit its target of 60 such projects by 2024.
Wedding Season:
- Disney+ has also set Gavin Drea to star opposite Rosa Salazar as her on-again, off-again lover in Wedding Season.
- Wedding Season comes from Dancing Ledge Productions and will follow Katie (Salazar), a picture-perfect bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family.
- Other cast members will include The Stranger’s Jade Harrison and Game of Thrones’ Jamie Michie.
Anna:
- Additionally, Disney+ acquired the rights to Italian dystopian drama Anna from Fremantle.
- Anna is a six-part series about a ravaged world destroyed by a virus that kills adults but spares children.
- The series is a Sky Original produced by Wildside and co-produced by ARTE France, Fremantle, the New Life Company and Kwaï.
- The series will launch in the following countries:
- UK and Ireland
- Spain
- Portugal
- France
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Sweden
- Germany
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Liechtenstein