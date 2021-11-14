Disney+ Unveils New Spanish Original Series, Sets Cast for “Wedding Season”

As part of Disney+ Day, the streamer has announced a new Spanish original series as well as revealed some of the cast of the upcoming series Wedding Season, according to Deadline.

Balenciaga:

The new Disney+ original Spanish series is currently using the working title Balenciaga .

. The series will be created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi.

will tell the story of a man who dares to defy his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. Using his natural talent, constant work and sharp nose for business, he goes on to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time. The series will consist of six parts and will come from Moriarti Produkzioak and Irusoin.

It will also mark the start of Spain’s original projects for Disney+, while also being the 21st project outside of the U.S.

Disney+ will continue to try to hit its target of 60 such projects by 2024.

Wedding Season:

Disney+ has also set Gavin Drea to star opposite Rosa Salazar as her on-again, off-again lover in Wedding Season .

comes from Dancing Ledge Productions and will follow Katie (Salazar), a picture-perfect bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family. Other cast members will include The Stranger’s Jade Harrison and Game of Thrones’ Jamie Michie.

Anna:

Additionally, Disney+ acquired the rights to Italian dystopian drama Anna from Fremantle.

is a six-part series about a ravaged world destroyed by a virus that kills adults but spares children. The series is a Sky Original produced by Wildside and co-produced by ARTE France, Fremantle, the New Life Company and Kwaï.

The series will launch in the following countries: UK and Ireland Spain Portugal France Denmark Finland Iceland Netherlands Norway Sweden Germany Austria Switzerland Liechtenstein

