Celebrate the Sweets and Treats of the Season with the Foodie Guide to the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time when Disney releases the Foodie Guide to the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The festival runs November 26 through December 30, and will feature 14 delicious Holiday Kitchens, in addition to special offerings at some other locations. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer!

Mele Kalikimaka (near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Kālua Pork with Okinawa Purple Sweet Potatoes and Mango Salad

Lomi Lomi Salmon with Tomatoes, Onions, Salmon Roe, Yuzu-Mayonnaise, and Yucca Chips (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Haupia: Hawaiian Coconut Pudding with Candied Macadamia Nuts and Coconut

Beverages:

Hawaiian Pale Wheat Ale (New Item)

Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

Melon Breeze with Spiced Rum

Chestnuts and Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen (near Disney Traders)

Food Items:

Cinnamon-glazed Almonds (Gluten/Wheat Friendly; New Item)

Cinnamon-glazed Cashews (Gluten/Wheat Friendly; New Item)

Cinnamon-glazed Pecans (Gluten/Wheat Friendly; New Item)

Fire-roasted Chestnuts (Gluten/Wheat Friendly; New Item)

Beverages:

AMERICAN HERITAGE Gourmet Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic; New Item)

T.G. Lee Eggnog (Non-alcoholic)

Sweet Nutty Stout, Orlando (New Item)

AMERICAN HERITAGE Gourmet Hot Cocoa with Peanut Butter Whiskey, Whipped Cream, and Candied Nuts (New Item)

T.G. Lee Eggnog with Peanut Butter Whiskey (New Item)

Holiday Sweets and Treats (near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and peppermint candy (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Exclusive Redemption Cookie (Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Eggnog White Porter

Coquito Beer (New Item)

S’mores Black Lager (New Item)

Hot Cocoa with assorted alcoholic cordials

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and Whipped Cream Vodka

Beer Flight

Holiday Hearth Desserts (near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth

Snowball Cookies

Peppermint Bark (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Mouse Crunch

Gingerbread Cookie (Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic; New Item)

Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot cocoa with peppermint schnapps

Refreshment Port (near Canada)

Food Items:

Coquito Soft-Serve Waffle Cone (New Item)

Turkey Poutine – French fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions

Beverages:

Cranberry Hard Cider (New Item)

Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail (New Item)

Coquito Soft-serve with Spiced Rum (New Item)

Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)

Food Items:

Seared Scallops with Parsnip Silk, Apple Chutney, and Hazelnut Croquant

Beef Bourguignon with Crushed Potatoes

Maple Bûche de Noël: Maple mousse and cranberry rolled in gingerbread chiffon cake

SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces (Holiday Cookie Stroll; New Item)

Beverages:

Frozen Coffee (Non-alcoholic)

Maple Cinnamon Coffee Beer

Maple Cookie Blonde Ale (New Item)

Peanut Butter & Banana Porter (New Item)

Icewine, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Red Wine, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Frozen Coffee with Whisky

Beer Flight

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)

Food Items:

Napoleon de Saumon Fumé en Brioche: Smoked salmon napoleon with layers of smoked salmon, dill mousse, and crème fraîche mousse served in brioche (New Item)

Dinde Forestière, Patates Douces Rôties: Turkey with bacon, mushrooms, and onions in a mustard cream sauce served with roasted sweet potatoes (New Item)

Bûche de Noël Chocolat Blanc, Framboise: Chocolate Christmas log with chocolate biscuit, white chocolate mousse, raspberry cream, and chocolate fudge coating (New Item)

Beverages:

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Vanilla vodka, vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream

Cabernet Sauvignon

Rosé Sparkling Wine

Cranberry Mimosa: Sparkling wine with orange juice and cranberry syrup

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (between France and Morocco)

Food Items:

Pastrami on Rye with House-made Pickles and Deli Mustard

Smoked Salmon Potato Latke (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Potato Latkes (Gluten/Wheat Friendly; Plant-based)

Sufganiyot: Mini jelly-filled donuts

Black and White Cookie (Plant-based; Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hanukkah Beer

Blue Cosmo Cocktail

Tangerine Cafe: Flavors of the Medina

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli (New Item) Lamb Kefta (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) Harissa Chicken (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Fig Tapenade, and Zhoug Dip

Almond-spiced Cake with Ginger Mousse, Orange Ganache, and Sesame Tuile (New Item)

Beverages:

Lavender Apple Hard Cider (New Item)

Ginger Tumeric Hard Cider

Spicy Nutmeg Hard Cider

Fig Cocktail with Sparkling Wine, Fig Vodka, and Cranberry Juice (New Item)

Cider Flight

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)

Food Items:

Chirashi Sushi Tree: Sashimi-grade tuna, salmon, ikura, and yellowtail with vegetables decorated on an artistic bed of rice to celebrate the holidays

New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodle in a hot dashi soup with shrimp tempura, fish cake, shiitake mushrooms, and chopped green onion

Mont Blanc Tart: Matcha mousse tart with a sweet red bean center sprinkled with konpeito sugar candy

Beverages:

Chocolate Banana Boba: Cocoa, Japanese milky drink, banana syrup, and strawberry popping boba pearls (Non-alcoholic; New Item)

Sparkling Plum Wine (New Item)

Chocolate Tokyo Banana: Cocoa, Japanese milky drink, banana syrup, and vodka (New Item)

Pomegranate Draft Lager: Rice lager with hints of pomegranate and lemon (New Item)

American Holiday Table

Food Items:

Slow-roasted Turkey with BEN’S ORIGINAL Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and Cranberry Sauce

Holiday Pot Pie with Jackfruit, Mushrooms, Carrots, Peas, Onions, and Puff Pastry (Plant-based)

Pumpkin Gingerbread Cheesecake with Cranberry Whipped Cream and Candied Pumpkin Seeds

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie made with DOVE Dark Chocolate (Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Bright White Ale

Eggnog White Porter

Peppermint Chocolate Stout

Regional White Wine

Regional Red Wine

Beer Flight

Funnel Cake ( The American Adventure )

Food Item:

Mini Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake: Pumpkin funnel cake topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles (New Item)

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)

Food Items:

Mezzelune Croccanti: Crispy half-moon breaded mozzarella-filled ravioli with pomodoro sauce (New Item)

Ravioli: Shrimp ravioli in scampi sauce with white wine, garlic, lemon zest, and parsley (New Item)

Bomboloni alla Cioccolato-Nocciola: Chocolate-filled Italian doughnut with chocolate-hazelnut spread and powdered sugar (New Item)

Beverages:

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Sparkling Red Wine

Moscato

Italian White Sangria with Prosecco

Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

Pilsner

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)

Food Items:

Pork Schnitzel with Mushroom Sauce, Spätzle, and Braised Red Cabbage

Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl with Steamed Baby Vegetables and Marble Potatoes

Linzer Cookie (Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hard Apple Cider

German-style Gold Lager (New Item)

Doppelbock Beer

Regional Riesling

Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine

Beer Flight

​​

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Coconut-Pineapple Cake with DOLE Whip (New Item)

Beverages:

Midnight Lager (New Item)

Nairobi Coffee Dark Beer (New Item)

Lotus Blossom Cafe (China)

Food Items:

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Beverages:

Fireworks: Tequila gold, vodka, orange juice, and mango syrup

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)

Food Items:

Giant Tostada de Chorizo: Chorizo served on a giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema mexicana, and pickled onion

Tamal de Barbacoa: Shredded barbacoa beef in a corn masa topped with ranchera salsa, queso cotija, and crema Mexicana (Gluten/Wheat Friendly; New Item)

Dulce de Leche Churros sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar

Beverages:

Cranberry-Cinnamon Margarita: Apple-cinnamon infused mezcal, cranberry juice, orange liqueur, and lime juice with a cinnamon-sugar rim (New Item)

Horchata Margarita: Tequila blanco, corn whiskey, horchata, and cinnamon horchata rum

Mistletoe Cerveza: Lager with blackcurrant liqueur (New Item)

The Donut Box (near Test Track )

Food Items:

Pumpkin Cake Donut with Pumpkin Spice Icing (New Item)

Holiday Donut with Coconut and Crisp Pearls (New Item)

Chocolate Peppermint Donut (New Item)

Eggnog-Cream-filled Donut with Cinnamon Icing and Crumbled Gingersnap Cookies (New Item)

Beverages:

Gingerbread Milkshake (Non-alcoholic)

Gingerbread Stout (New Item)

Gingerbread Milkshake with Whipped Cream Vodka

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Beverage:

Carolers’ Cold Brew – Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew with brown butter toffee, swiss chocolate syrup, and sweet cream topped with whipped cream and TWIX bar pieces (New Item)