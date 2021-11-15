California Sole in Downtown Disney Offering Special Discounts for Black Friday Weekend

California Sole in the Downtown Disney District is celebrating Magic Key Holders with a special 20% discount on Black Friday.

Formerly known as Sanuk, California Sole is a California-inspired, full-service footwear store. All the brands carried are easy on the eyes and easy on the feet. They feature Vans, Sanuk, OluKai, Reef and Havaianas, along with Stance socks, Pura Vida bracelets and other accessories.

The store first opened shortly after the Downtown Disney District reopened from its coronavirus related extended closure in July 2020.

Magic Key Holders will receive 20% off their purchase for the first 4 hours the store is open on Black Friday (9:00AM-1:00PM), which is Thursday, November 26. Does not apply to sale items and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

All guests who spend $150 or more during Black Friday weekend (11/26/21-11/28/21) and get a free pair of Stance socks with code STANCE at checkout. A select number of styles will be available for guests to choose from.