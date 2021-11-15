“Cheaper By the Dozen” Coming to Disney+ in March 2022, “Disenchanted” Arriving Fall 2022

Among the many announcements made on Disney+ Day last week, the streaming service gave updates on two previously-revealed projects. While exact release dates still allude Cheaper by the Dozen and Disenchanted, fans now have a better idea of when to expect these two projects.
- As part of Disney+’s massive Disney+ Day thread, stars of two upcoming movies — Cheaper by the Dozen and Disenchantment — provided updates on their films.
- First, Cheaper by the Dozen starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff is now set to debut in March 2022.
- The two stars shared this video message on Twitter:
.@ItsGabrielleU and @ZachBraff are giving you a dozen reasons to be excited this #DisneyPlusDay. pic.twitter.com/r8Sr0nQmQ7
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
- Meanwhile, the long-awaited Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is slated for a Fall 2022 bow.
- In the meantime, Enchanted is now available to stream on the service.
- Returning stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey appeared in a video message to share the news:
Amy Adams and @PatrickDempsey are sharing a bit of magic straight from Andalasia! #DisneyPlusDay #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/gOdflzQWWs
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
