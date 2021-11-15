“Cheaper By the Dozen” Coming to Disney+ in March 2022, “Disenchanted” Arriving Fall 2022

Among the many announcements made on Disney+ Day last week, the streaming service gave updates on two previously-revealed projects. While exact release dates still allude Cheaper by the Dozen and Disenchanted, fans now have a better idea of when to expect these two projects.

What’s Happening:

As part of Disney+’s massive Disney+ Day thread, stars of two upcoming movies — Cheaper by the Dozen and Disenchantment — provided updates on their films.

and — provided updates on their films. First, Cheaper by the Dozen starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff is now set to debut in March 2022.

starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff is now set to debut in March 2022. The two stars shared this video message on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is slated for a Fall 2022 bow.

sequel is slated for a Fall 2022 bow. In the meantime, Enchanted is now available to stream on the service.

is now available to stream on the service. Returning stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey appeared in a video message to share the news:

