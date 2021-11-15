Searchlight Pictures’ “Antlers” to be Released on Digital December 21, Blu-ray and DVD January 4

Acclaimed director Scott Cooper and monster maestro Guillermo del Toro bring to life a multi-dimensional terror experience with Antlers. Searchlight Pictures’ latest horror-thriller will be available on Digital December 21 and Blu-ray and DVD January 4, 2022.

About Antlers:

The myth of the dreaded “wendigo” comes to shocking life in this terrifying horror thriller. When a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, seek to help a troubled young boy who possesses a strange secret, the consequences are more dreadful than they could have possibly imagined.

Bonus Features:

The Evil Within – Co-writer/director Scott Cooper gives us a glimpse of the many complex layers at play in his approach to making Antlers, a horror film about very human concerns, and his most ambitious film to date.

An Exploration of Modern Horror with Guillermo del Toro – Producer Guillermo del Toro traces the lineage of elevated horror in cinema. Employing his encyclopedic knowledge and passion for the horror genre, he discusses the connection between mythology and human behavior.

Artifacts and Totems – The filmmakers discuss how they created this world of a small, tight-knit Northwest community of working-class Americans in bringing Scott Cooper's vision to life.

Gods Walk Among Us – An in-depth exploration of the digital and practical effects used to create the film's primal creatures.

Cry of the Wendigo – Discover the fascinating folklore behind the wendigo from the film’s First Nations consultants. Learn about the creature’s mythic origins and about its connection to man’s betrayal of the land.

Metamorphosis – At the center of Antlers is a transformative performance by Scott Haze. Hear about the actor's preparation for filming, including how he lost some 70 pounds in order to play a deeply tragic character.

Comic-Con @ Home with Scott Cooper and Guillermo del Toro – Steve Weintraub moderates this candid [email protected] 2020 Panel interview with Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper. Hear the filmmakers describe their process, and learn who some of their filmmaking heroes are.

Cast:

Keri Russell as Julia Meadows

Jesse Plemons as Paul Meadows

Jeremy T. Thomas as Lucas Weaver

Graham Greene as Warren Stokes

Scott Haze as Frank Weaver

Rory Cochrane as Dan Lecroy

Amy Madigan as Principal Booth

Directed by:

Scott Cooper

Produced by:

Guillermo del Toro, p.g.a.

David S. Goyer, p.g.a

J. Miles Dale, p.g.a

Executive Producers:

Jim Rowe

Nick Antosca

Kevin Turen

Screenplay by:

C. Henry Chaisson

Nick Antosca

and Scott Cooper

Music by:

Javier Navarrete

Based upon a short story by: