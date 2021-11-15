Spider-Man Toys Swinging Into BarkBox Just in Time for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Spider-Man is swinging in to save your dog’s playtime with a collection of toys featuring iconic Spider-Man characters and items, now available to new and current subscribers while supplies last. Superdogs in training can get in on the action with collections from BarkBox.
- The boxes are filled with BARK original toys including Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, reimagined as dog toys for the limited-edition box.
- Along with the plush and crazy crinkle filled Avengers, the collection also includes:
- A Spider Fetcher, a multi-part toy with a squeaky tennis ball
- A copy of The Daily Beagle, featuring a long squeaker
- A Spider-Man Ball, a natural rubber ball for a full day of play
- Strange Treat Dispenser, a rubber treat dispenser perfect for Spidey Bites, your friendly neighborhood dog treats.
- Like all BARK toys, the Spider-Man toys are bright, durable and perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes.
What they’re saying:
- Henrik Werdelin, Co-founder of BARK: “We are thrilled to team up with Marvel of the highly anticipated film release. Spider-Man has been a hero to many and now our dogs can support him in protecting the neighborhood, or just the backyard.”
About BARK:
- BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, personalized meal plans and supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
- Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, personalized nutrition and meal plans with BARK Eats; and health and wellness products that meet dogs’ needs with BARK Bright.
Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters December 17.