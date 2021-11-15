Spider-Man Toys Swinging Into BarkBox Just in Time for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Spider-Man is swinging in to save your dog’s playtime with a collection of toys featuring iconic Spider-Man characters and items, now available to new and current subscribers while supplies last. Superdogs in training can get in on the action with collections from BarkBox.

The boxes are filled with BARK original toys including Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, reimagined as dog toys for the limited-edition box.

Along with the plush and crazy crinkle filled Avengers, the collection also includes: A Spider Fetcher, a multi-part toy with a squeaky tennis ball A copy of The Daily Beagle, featuring a long squeaker A Spider-Man Ball, a natural rubber ball for a full day of play Strange Treat Dispenser, a rubber treat dispenser perfect for Spidey Bites, your friendly neighborhood dog treats.

Like all BARK toys, the Spider-Man toys are bright, durable and perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters December 17.