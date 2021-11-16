Disney Makes Donations in Collaboration with The National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Youth Sports and Play grants. This $1 million donation, provided by The Walt Disney Company as part of its commitment to creating healthier generations, supports projects that increase access to youth sports and play spaces in local parks for all.

What’s Happening:

The donation also supports NRPA resources aimed at training and mentoring park and recreation professionals to help close gaps in access to and participation in youth sports community-wide. NRPA also hopes to drive conversations around access to play and youth sports programs with this funding.

As part of the donation, 16 communities are receiving grants and technical assistance as they look to increase access to youth sports and active play through mobile sports clinics, sports field improvements and opportunities for physical activity that are inclusive and welcoming to all.

The communities receiving grants include:

City of Imperial Beach, California

City of Los Angeles, California

City of Pico Rivera, California

City of Suisun City, California

City of Orlando, Florida

City of Tampa, Florida

City of New Orleans, Louisiana

Parish of Ascension, Louisiana

Town of Vivian, Louisiana

City of Flint, Michigan

Town of Garner, North Carolina

City of Columbus, Ohio

City of Tulsa, Oklahoma

City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

City of Pasco, Washington

What They’re Saying:

Kristine Stratton, NRPA President and CEO said: “Park and recreation professionals are essential to closing gaps in access to local, affordable, high-quality and versatile youth sports opportunities. This continuation of our long-standing relationship with Disney will help park and recreation professionals do what they do best — create healthier, more equitable communities through the power of parks and recreation.”

