Disney Makes Donations in Collaboration with The National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Youth Sports and Play grants. This $1 million donation, provided by The Walt Disney Company as part of its commitment to creating healthier generations, supports projects that increase access to youth sports and play spaces in local parks for all.
What’s Happening:
- The donation also supports NRPA resources aimed at training and mentoring park and recreation professionals to help close gaps in access to and participation in youth sports community-wide. NRPA also hopes to drive conversations around access to play and youth sports programs with this funding.
- As part of the donation, 16 communities are receiving grants and technical assistance as they look to increase access to youth sports and active play through mobile sports clinics, sports field improvements and opportunities for physical activity that are inclusive and welcoming to all.
The communities receiving grants include:
- City of Imperial Beach, California
- City of Los Angeles, California
- City of Pico Rivera, California
- City of Suisun City, California
- City of Orlando, Florida
- City of Tampa, Florida
- City of New Orleans, Louisiana
- Parish of Ascension, Louisiana
- Town of Vivian, Louisiana
- City of Flint, Michigan
- Town of Garner, North Carolina
- City of Columbus, Ohio
- City of Tulsa, Oklahoma
- City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- City of Pasco, Washington
What They’re Saying:
- Kristine Stratton, NRPA President and CEO said: “Park and recreation professionals are essential to closing gaps in access to local, affordable, high-quality and versatile youth sports opportunities. This continuation of our long-standing relationship with Disney will help park and recreation professionals do what they do best — create healthier, more equitable communities through the power of parks and recreation.”
About the National Recreation and Park Association:
- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being.
- For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.