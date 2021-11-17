Disney Cruise Line Amends Vaccination Policy to Include Guests Ages 5 and Up

The Disney Cruise Line has amended their vaccination policy. Starting early next year, all vaccine-eligible guests ages 5 and up will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy, which will take effect for all sailings beginning on January 13, 2022, sees the rule change from ages 12 and up to 5 and up.

Currently, guests ages 5 through 11 can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date, in lieu of being fully vaccinated.

That will no longer be the case come January 13th however, as all vaccine-eligible guests must be fully vaccinated by that time.

Those who are not vaccine-eligible because of age will still need to follow the aforementioned testing requirement.

The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

