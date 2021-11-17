Gwen Stacy Gets X-Men-Inspired Variant Covers Ahead of “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse”

Announced this morning at The Mary Sue, Gwen Stacy is back in an all-new series this February! Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider will travel through time encountering different versions of herself in “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse” by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima.
- To celebrate Marvel Comics’ sweetheart’s new era, some of the industry’s leading artists have put together an exciting collection of variant covers that will see Gwen step into the shoes of your favorite X-Men.
- In addition to the Gwenclops cover above, throughout February fans will get to see Gwen Stacy bring her trademark style to create the following X-Gwens:
Gwen Grey
Phoenix Gwen
Gwenstique
Gwenna Frost
Rogue Gwen
Gwemino
Captain Gwendolyne
Gwenbit
Gwenverine
Polaris, the Mistress of Gwenetism
- Check them out now and stay tuned for even more X-Gwen variant covers in the weeks ahead.