Gwen Stacy Gets X-Men-Inspired Variant Covers Ahead of “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse”

Announced this morning at The Mary Sue, Gwen Stacy is back in an all-new series this February! Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider will travel through time encountering different versions of herself in “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse” by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima.

To celebrate Marvel

In addition to the Gwenclops cover above, throughout February fans will get to see Gwen Stacy bring her trademark style to create the following X-Gwens:

Gwen Grey

Phoenix Gwen

Gwenstique

Gwenna Frost

Rogue Gwen

Gwemino

Captain Gwendolyne

Gwenbit

Gwenverine

Polaris, the Mistress of Gwenetism