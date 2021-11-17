“How I Met Your Father” to Premiere Tuesday, January 18, 2022 on Hulu

Have you heard? Hulu has announced the premiere date for How I Met Your Father, their upcoming spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.

What’s Happening:

Through a fun video featuring the cast of How I Met Your Father, Hulu has announced that the show will premiere on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will also serve as a producer.

About How I Met Your Father:

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.