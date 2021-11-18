Disney Television Greenlights “Hailey’s On It!” Animated Series Starring Auli’i Cravalho

Disney Branded Television has greenlit Hailey's On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure series created and executive produced by longtime writing and producing partners Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton and starring Auli'i Cravalho.

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana, voices the title character, Hailey; with Manny Jacinto as Scott, Hailey's best friend; and Gary Anthony Williams as Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is slated to debut in 2023.

follows Hailey Banks, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging tasks in order to save the world. Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness within as she systematically conquers her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger, eating a raw onion, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott.

In addition to Stanton and Bunje, Howy Parkins is co-executive producer and supervising director, Wade Wisinski is producer, Karen Graci is story editor, and Lee Ann Dufour is art director.

