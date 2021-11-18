Holiday Celebrations Coming to Shanghai Disney Resort on November 25th

Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready for winter holiday fun and they’re inviting guests to join the celebration. Guests will enjoy exciting entertainment, seasonal merchandise and treats, new character costumes and more. Plus limited time ticket and resort packages helps guests get the most out of the season.

What’s Happening:

The enchantment and magic of the winter holidays are coming to Shanghai Disney Resort this month and what better day to announce their plans than on Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s birthdays (November 18th)?!

Shanghai Disney Resort’s wonder-filled winter season takes place from November 25, 2021, to January 3, 2022 with beloved traditions and fantastic surprises and so much more.

Guests will be wowed by the resort’s transformation into a frozen fairyland featuring holiday entertainment and seasonal décor.

Additionally, as a special new magical surprise, the CookieAnn Bakery Café will officially open its doors to guests on Mickey Avenue on November 25th.

Experience a Magical Frozen Winter Celebration at Shanghai Disney Resort

Starting from November 25th, guests at Shanghai Disney Resort will be transported into a festive world to experience seasonal offerings and holiday décor around every corner including:

Other entertainment includes: “Frozen Snow Celebration” on Mickey Avenue “Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony” in Gardens of Imagination “Happy Holidays, Mickey!” on Mickey Avenue “Christmas Swing!” on Mickey Avenue



Holiday Merchandise and Seasonal Treats

This winter, new seasonal merchandise collections will offer the perfect array of gift-giving choices: 2021 Mickey and Friends Christmas Collection – features cute winter clothing, festive home décor, accessories 2021 Duffy and Friends Christmas Collection – launch date to be announced soon.



And guest favorite Christmas flavors — featuring some magical twists and additions — will feature a vast selection of delicious themed desserts, dishes, snacks and beverages.

Offerings this year will include family feasts and grab-and-go delicacies available at cafés and quick-service restaurants.

Disneytown Magic

Don’t skip Disneytown this winter! Starting on December 1, 2021 guests will encounter an assortment of holiday cheer, including a superb Christmas tree sparkling with lights and ornaments. They can even experience the Christmas Tree Trail and complete tasks for the chance to win prizes in a lucky draw.

On weekends and holidays, Disneytown will offer shows that deliver an enchanting holiday experience, while Santa Claus will add some extra magic himself, welcoming guests to take selfies together.

CookieAnn Bakery Café to Bring Extra Sweetness with Delightful Food, Beverages and Merchandise

Set to open its doors on November 25th, the brand-new CookieAnn Bakery Café will be one of the most heart-warming additions to the ongoing 5th Birthday surprises at Shanghai Disney Resort.

This adorable café found on Mickey Avenue is inspired by CookieAnn's culinary curiosity, creativity, and ingenuity.

The café’s façade features charming designs that reflect the café owner’s – Minnie Mouse – love for baking.

Inside, four large pen-and-ink renderings adorn the interior walls, each telling the story of Minnie enjoying heartwarming moments with her beloved friends.

Here guests will discover all sorts of goods and treats inspired by Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, and CookieAnn such as: Homewares Disney collectibles Souvenirs Pastries Cookies Crêpes Soufflé pancakes Creative milkshakes Specialty hot beverages



Shanghai Disney Resort is a Must-visit Destination for a Magical New Year

To commemorate 2021 coming to a close, Shanghai Disney Resort has planned a series of traditional festivities and brand-new New Year’s Eve-themed surprises for guests.

On December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, “Ignite the New Year” will light up the sky. Mickey, Minnie, and other Disney friends will dress up in special costumes to celebrate with guests.

As is the tradition with Shanghai Disney Resort’s New Year celebrations, there will be a must-have New Year item, exclusively crafted food and beverage menus and more.

Multiple Options for Planning a Festive Holiday Season at Shanghai Disney Resort

Get a jump start on your holiday season travel with Shanghai Disney Resort’s special early bird ticket combo : Purchase a park ticket, discounted by 60 RMB, and enjoy a free park dining coupon book.

: Available now until January 20, 2022, good for visits from December 1, 2021, through January 30, 2022.

Guests can also extend their stay with Shanghai Disney Resort’s two-day, one-night Christmas staycation package that includes: Special themed activities Christmas-inspired dinner In-room holiday decorations

that includes: Available for purchase from November 23, 2021, through January 2, 2022, and valid for use from November 24, 2021, through January 3, 2022.

To welcome guests from other cities, Shanghai Disney Resort is offering a limited-time flight-hotel-park ticket package , inclusive of two round-trip flight tickets to Shanghai from selected cities in China.

, inclusive of two round-trip flight tickets to Shanghai from selected cities in China. The package includes: A one-night stay for two guests at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel Two standard single-day Shanghai Disneyland tickets Breakfast for two at the hotel

Available for purchase now through December 16, 2021.

Guests can fly to Shanghai between November 29 and December 30, 2021, and visit Shanghai Disneyland any day from November 30 through December 31, 2021.

Learn more about the package offer and purchase the desired package on China Eastern Airlines’ official app.