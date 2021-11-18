Holiday Celebrations Coming to Shanghai Disney Resort on November 25th

by | Nov 18, 2021 9:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready for winter holiday fun and they’re inviting guests to join the celebration. Guests will enjoy exciting entertainment, seasonal merchandise and treats, new character costumes and more. Plus limited time ticket and resort packages helps guests get the most out of the season.

What’s Happening: 

  • The enchantment and magic of the winter holidays are coming to Shanghai Disney Resort this month and what better day to announce their plans than on Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s birthdays (November 18th)?!
  • Shanghai Disney Resort’s wonder-filled winter season takes place from November 25, 2021, to January 3, 2022 with beloved traditions and fantastic surprises and so much more.
  • Guests will be wowed by the resort’s transformation into a frozen fairyland featuring holiday entertainment and seasonal décor.
  • Additionally, as a special new magical surprise, the CookieAnn Bakery Café will officially open its doors to guests on Mickey Avenue on November 25th.

Experience a Magical Frozen Winter Celebration at Shanghai Disney Resort

  • Starting from November 25th, guests at Shanghai Disney Resort will be transported into a festive world to experience seasonal offerings and holiday décor around every corner including:
  • Other entertainment includes:
    • “Frozen Snow Celebration” on Mickey Avenue
    • “Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony” in Gardens of Imagination
    • “Happy Holidays, Mickey!” on Mickey Avenue
    • “Christmas Swing!” on Mickey Avenue

Holiday Merchandise and Seasonal Treats

  • This winter, new seasonal merchandise collections will offer the perfect array of gift-giving choices:
    • 2021 Mickey and Friends Christmas Collection – features cute winter clothing, festive home décor, accessories
    • 2021 Duffy and Friends Christmas Collection – launch date to be announced soon.

  • And guest favorite Christmas flavors — featuring some magical twists and additions — will feature a vast selection of delicious themed desserts, dishes, snacks and beverages.
  • Offerings this year will include family feasts and grab-and-go delicacies available at cafés and quick-service restaurants.

Disneytown Magic

  • Don’t skip Disneytown this winter! Starting on December 1, 2021 guests will encounter an assortment of holiday cheer, including a superb Christmas tree sparkling with lights and ornaments. They can even experience the Christmas Tree Trail and complete tasks for the chance to win prizes in a lucky draw.
  • On weekends and holidays, Disneytown will offer shows that deliver an enchanting holiday experience, while Santa Claus will add some extra magic himself, welcoming guests to take selfies together.

CookieAnn Bakery Café to Bring Extra Sweetness with Delightful Food, Beverages and Merchandise

  • Set to open its doors on November 25th, the brand-new CookieAnn Bakery Café will be one of the most heart-warming additions to the ongoing 5th Birthday surprises at Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • This adorable café found on Mickey Avenue is inspired by CookieAnn's culinary curiosity, creativity, and ingenuity.
  • The café’s façade features charming designs that reflect the café owner’s – Minnie Mouse – love for baking.
  • Inside, four large pen-and-ink renderings adorn the interior walls, each telling the story of Minnie enjoying heartwarming moments with her beloved friends.

  • Here guests will discover all sorts of goods and treats inspired by Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, and CookieAnn such as:
    • Homewares
    • Disney collectibles
    • Souvenirs
    • Pastries
    • Cookies
    • Crêpes
    • Soufflé pancakes
    • Creative milkshakes
    • Specialty hot beverages

Shanghai Disney Resort is a Must-visit Destination for a Magical New Year

  • To commemorate 2021 coming to a close, Shanghai Disney Resort has planned a series of traditional festivities and brand-new New Year’s Eve-themed surprises for guests.
  • On December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, “Ignite the New Year” will light up the sky. Mickey, Minnie, and other Disney friends will dress up in special costumes to celebrate with guests.
  • As is the tradition with Shanghai Disney Resort’s New Year celebrations, there will be a must-have New Year item, exclusively crafted food and beverage menus and more.

Multiple Options for Planning a Festive Holiday Season at Shanghai Disney Resort

  • Get a jump start on your holiday season travel with Shanghai Disney Resort’s special early bird ticket combo:
    • Purchase a park ticket, discounted by 60 RMB, and enjoy a free park dining coupon book.
  • Available now until January 20, 2022, good for visits from December 1, 2021, through January 30, 2022.
  • Guests can also extend their stay with Shanghai Disney Resort’s two-day, one-night Christmas staycation package that includes:
    • Special themed activities
    • Christmas-inspired dinner
    • In-room holiday decorations
  • Available for purchase from November 23, 2021, through January 2, 2022, and valid for use from November 24, 2021, through January 3, 2022.
  • To welcome guests from other cities, Shanghai Disney Resort is offering a limited-time flight-hotel-park ticket package, inclusive of two round-trip flight tickets to Shanghai from selected cities in China.
  • The package includes:
    • A one-night stay for two guests at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel
    • Two standard single-day Shanghai Disneyland tickets
    • Breakfast for two at the hotel
  • Available for purchase now through December 16, 2021.
  • Guests can fly to Shanghai between November 29 and December 30, 2021, and visit Shanghai Disneyland any day from November 30 through December 31, 2021.
  • Learn more about the package offer and purchase the desired package on China Eastern Airlines’ official app.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed