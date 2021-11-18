Legendary College Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale Cleared for His 43rd Season

One month after being diagnosed with lymphoma and three months after undergoing surgeries to remove melanoma, ESPN’s Hall of Fame college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will return to call the first game of his 43rd season on Tuesday, Nov. 23 featuring No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 UCLA in the Good Sam Empire Classic.
- Vitale will be alongside Dave O’Brien at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 10 p.m. ET tipoff on ESPN.
- Vitale is in the midst of a treatment plan that includes six months of chemotherapy, which began earlier this month.
What they’re saying:
- Dick Vitale: “My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy. Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts. They gave me energy and lifted me up at a time that is not fun city – chemo for six months. To my ESPN family, starting with Jimmy Pitaro – I love you all. I’m so proud to start my 43rd year on Tuesday. Lastly, to the fans – you have given me a career that has exceeded any dream I’ve ever had.”