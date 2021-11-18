Legendary College Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale Cleared for His 43rd Season

One month after being diagnosed with lymphoma and three months after undergoing surgeries to remove melanoma, ESPN’s Hall of Fame college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will return to call the first game of his 43rd season on Tuesday, Nov. 23 featuring No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 UCLA in the Good Sam Empire Classic.

Vitale will be alongside Dave O’Brien at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 10 p.m. ET tipoff on ESPN.

Vitale is in the midst of a treatment plan that includes six months of chemotherapy, which began earlier this month.

