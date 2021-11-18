Marvel to Celebrate Black History Month with “Marvel Voices: Legacy #1”

“Marvel’s Voices” continues this February with a new one-shot that will celebrate Black History Month! Spotlighting Marvel’s Black heroes, “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will showcase extraordinary stories brought to life by an all-star lineup of creators.

Marvel

Marvel's Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda.

Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you’ve never seen her before.

Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America!

“Amazing Spider-Man” scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel’s Black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage’s 50th Anniversary.

All brought to the page by an incredible lineup of new and established artists.

In 2018, Marvel’s Voices began as a podcast with video components aimed at spotlighting creatives of color around the Marvel Universe.

Since then, Marvel’s Voices has released multiple podcast seasons, live segments at Comic Cons, been featured on panels and expanded its umbrella to include a comic book imprint with multiple issues to date.

Be there in February when the tradition continues in “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1.”

Check out the cover by artist ChrisCross above, and stay tuned for more exciting Marvel’s Voices news in the coming weeks.

What they’re saying: