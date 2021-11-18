Enter Stanton Carlisle’s Dark, Twisted World in Official Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley”

In less than a month, Guillermo del Toro’s long awaited Nightmare Alley will debut in theatres, and in anticipation of the release, the studio shared a new trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures is giving audiences another taste of what to expect from Nightmare Alley with the latest trailer for the movie.
- Debuting today on YouTube, the preview shows more of the bizarre world and dark relationships of Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a carny who’s skilled at manipulating people but isn’t immune from being manipulated himself.
- The film is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham and was previously turned into a movie in 1947 starring Tyrone Power.
- The 2021 remake is directed by Guillermo del Toro and features a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Toni Collette.
- Nightmare Alley arrives in theatres nationwide on December 17th.
Synopsis:
- “In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.”
Cast:
- Bradley Cooper as Stanton “Stan” Carlisle
- Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter
- Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoately
- Toni Collette as Zeena Krumbein
- Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle
- Ron Perlman as Bruno
- Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill
- David Strathairn as Pete Krumbein
- Holt McCallany as Anderson
- Jim Beaver as Sheriff Jedediah Judd
- Mark Povinelli as The Major
- Mary Steenburgen as Miss Harrington