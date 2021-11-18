Enter Stanton Carlisle’s Dark, Twisted World in Official Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley”

In less than a month, Guillermo del Toro’s long awaited Nightmare Alley will debut in theatres, and in anticipation of the release, the studio shared a new trailer.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures is giving audiences another taste of what to expect from Nightmare Alley with the latest trailer for the movie.

with the latest trailer for the movie. Debuting today on YouTube

The film is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham and was previously turned into a movie in 1947

The 2021 remake is directed by Guillermo del Toro and features a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Toni Collette.

Nightmare Alley arrives in theatres nationwide on December 17th.

Synopsis:

“In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.”

Cast: