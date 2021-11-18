New Documentary “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker” Coming to Hulu November 29th

A new Hulu documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will explore the criminal allegations against The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah who has been accused of being involved in a telemarketing scheme.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced a new Original documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will be coming to the streaming platform at the end of the month.

will be coming to the streaming platform at the end of the month. The show dives into the accusations against The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme targeting older adults. Shah is currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme targeting older adults. Shah is currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. This is the second entry in the The Housewife series, following this summer’s debut of The Housewife & the Hustler about Erika Jayne.

series, following this summer’s debut of about Erika Jayne. The documentary explores the allegations against Shah, comparing them to the successful businesswoman and marketing executive that viewers see on the reality show.

Shah Shocker features interviews with: Friend of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series Dana Wilkey Childhood classmate Beth Hahne Shah’s aunt Lehua Vincent

features interviews with: Additionally, Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson opens up about his brief time working for her.

Extending beyond Shah, the documentary will include interviews with alleged victims Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker who explain how they were duped; and law enforcement will break down the inner workings of the alleged scam.

The documentary will also feature contributions from The Bravo Docket podcast hosts who discuss Shah’s persona on the show and her assistant Stuart Smith who was also arrested in connection with the scheme.

Both Shah and Smith have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming Monday, November 29th, only on Hulu.

Creative Team:

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker is produced for Hulu by ABC

is produced for Hulu by Roxanna Sherwood serves as senior executive producer.

Loen Kelley serves as senior producer.