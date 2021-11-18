The Walt Disney Company to Partner With Kenya-Based WildlifeDirect for “National Geographic Kids Africa” Series

The Walt Disney Company is partnering with the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and WildlifeDirect to develop and produce educational entertainment and outreach programs in East Africa — including a television series National Geographic Kids Africa.
What’s Happening:
- The local television series National Geographic Kids Africa will see Disney working with Kenya-based WildlifeDirect, which will serve as a producing partner as well as lead outreach programs associated with the show.
- This show will aim to “motivate lasting, impactful behavioural change in young viewers and communities in Africa, inspiring the next generation of conservation leaders to care for the natural world and providing them with the knowledge and skills to understand, conserve, and protect it; the program aims to support the growth and expansion of Africa’s vital creative sector.”
- National Geographic Kids Africa is slated to be a 26-part television series that will be shot mainly in East Africa, but will include additional filming in West and Southern Africa as well.
- The show will air across the continent on both National Geographic Wild and Disney Channel.
- Currently, National Geographic Kids Africa is set to premiere in 2022.
What They’re Saying:
- Christine Service, General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa: “For over 133 years, National Geographic’s core mission has been to ignite the explorer in everyone through thought-provoking, fact-based storytelling from scientists, explorers, photographers and filmmakers. This initiative will bring children from across the continent into the conversation and, in doing so, energize the next generation of environmental advocates through this innovative and engaging program.”
- Dr. Paula Kahumbu, CEO of WildlifeDirect: “We are deeply humbled and proud to be working with some of the world’s greatest institutions, the U.S. Department of State, USAID, Disney and National Geographic, to transform conservation outcomes in Africa by inspiring people in Africa and around the world through the authentic voices of Africa's young heroes. This series is a first in so many ways, not least the unique partnership but also because of outreach efforts which will deliver a positive impact on nature across the region.”