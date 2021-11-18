The Walt Disney Company to Partner With Kenya-Based WildlifeDirect for “National Geographic Kids Africa” Series

The Walt Disney Company is partnering with the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and WildlifeDirect to develop and produce educational entertainment and outreach programs in East Africa — including a television series National Geographic Kids Africa.

What’s Happening:

The local television series National Geographic Kids Africa will see Disney working with Kenya-based WildlifeDirect, which will serve as a producing partner as well as lead outreach programs associated with the show.

This show will aim to "motivate lasting, impactful behavioural change in young viewers and communities in Africa, inspiring the next generation of conservation leaders to care for the natural world and providing them with the knowledge and skills to understand, conserve, and protect it; the program aims to support the growth and expansion of Africa's vital creative sector."

National Geographic Kids Africa is slated to be a 26-part television series that will be shot mainly in East Africa, but will include additional filming in West and Southern Africa as well.

The show will air across the continent on both National Geographic Wild and Disney Channel.

Currently, National Geographic Kids Africa is set to premiere in 2022.

What They’re Saying: