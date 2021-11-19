ABC News Presents Special Report on Growing Cyber Attacks in Exclusive Interview with NSA Director

ABC News will take viewers inside the National Security Agency as part of an exclusive special report that includes never-before-seen access to the Agency. Additionally, ABC’s Pierre Thomas sits down for an interview with NSA Director General Paul Nakasone.
- ABC News has announced the multiple platform and program special exclusive report focusing on the rise of cyberattacks in the United States.
- The coverage includes never-before-seen access inside one of the most heavily-guarded and secretive places on earth – the National Security Agency (NSA).
- Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas takes viewers inside the NSA’s Integrated Cyber Center, complete with what is known as the Battle Bridge, where no network cameras have ever been before.
- In an exclusive interview with the NSA director and head of U.S. Cyber Command, General Paul Nakasone, Thomas learns how the country’s most sophisticated electronic spy agency is trying to use its technology and expertise to protect our nation.
- This special coverage starts on on Friday, November 19th and will air across ABC News programs and platforms including:
- Good Morning America
- World News Tonight with David Muir
- Nightline
- ABC News Live Prime
- ABC Digital
- ABC News Audio
- NewsOne
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos (Sunday, November 21st)