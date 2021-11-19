Hulu Reveals Trailer and Key Art for “Mother/Android”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for Mother/Android, a new film premiering Friday, December 17, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

What’s Happening:

Mother/Android stars Chloë Grace Moretz ( Kick-Ass ), Algee Smith ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) and Raul Castillo ( We The Animals ).

stars Chloë Grace Moretz ( ), Algee Smith ( ) and Raul Castillo ( ). The film is directed by Mattson Tomlin ( Little Fish ). Matt Reeves ( The Batman ), Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn (6th & Idaho), along with Miramax’s Bill Block ( District 9 ), and Charles Miller serve as producers.

). Matt Reeves ( ), Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn (6th & Idaho), along with Miramax’s Bill Block ( ), and Charles Miller serve as producers. A new trailer has been released for the film, which you can view below:

About Mother/Android:

Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.