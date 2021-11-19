Performance Slates Announced for Two Upcoming Disney Parks ABC Holiday Specials

As the holiday season approaches, Disney has announced details on two upcoming Disney Parks specials airing on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks and ABC have two holiday specials lined-up over the next two months.
- First, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose will host “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Sunday, November 28th at 7 p.m.
- Then, the Houghs will return to co-host with Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on Saturday, December 25th at 10 a.m.
- Ahead of those dates, a list of performances for both specials has been released.
- Of course, each special will also feature heartwarming moments, exclusive sneak peeks, and other holiday fun.
- Plus, if you miss either special, you can catch them the next day on Hulu.
- Here’s a look at the performances for each special:
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” performance:
- Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose – “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Holiday” medley
- AFTR PRTY – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Winter Wonderland” medley
- Jimmie Allen – “Silent Night”
- Kristin Chenoweth – “(Everyone’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and “Jingle Bell Rock” mash-up
- Darren Criss – “Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season” medley
- Brett Eldredge – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
- NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot – “Hometown Christmas”
- Norah Jones – “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” and “Blue Christmas” medley
- Gwen Stefani – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” medley
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” performances:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”
- Jimmie Allen – “White Christmas”
- Kristin Chenoweth – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
- Darren Criss – “Christmas Dance”
- Meg Donnelly – “Jingle Bell Rock”
- Brett Eldredge – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- Norah Jones – “Run Rudolph Run”
- Pentatonix – “I Saw Three Ships”
- Gwen Stefani – “Cheer for the Elves”