Performance Slates Announced for Two Upcoming Disney Parks ABC Holiday Specials

As the holiday season approaches, Disney has announced details on two upcoming Disney Parks specials airing on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks and ABC have two holiday specials lined-up over the next two months.

First, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose will host “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Sunday, November 28th at 7 p.m.

Then, the Houghs will return to co-host with Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on Saturday, December 25th at 10 a.m.

Ahead of those dates, a list of performances for both specials has been released.

Of course, each special will also feature heartwarming moments, exclusive sneak peeks, and other holiday fun.

Plus, if you miss either special, you can catch them the next day on Hulu

Here’s a look at the performances for each special:

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” performance:

Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose – “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Holiday” medley

– “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Holiday” medley AFTR PRTY – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Winter Wonderland” medley

– “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Winter Wonderland” medley Jimmie Allen – “Silent Night”

– “Silent Night” Kristin Chenoweth – “(Everyone’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and “Jingle Bell Rock” mash-up

– “(Everyone’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and “Jingle Bell Rock” mash-up Darren Criss – “Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season” medley

– “Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season” medley Brett Eldredge – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

– “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot – “Hometown Christmas”

– “Hometown Christmas” Norah Jones – “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” and “Blue Christmas” medley

– “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” and “Blue Christmas” medley Gwen Stefani – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells”

– “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “ Encanto

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” performances: