Avengers Campus to Open at Walt Disney Studios Park in Summer 2022

With Avengers Campus now open at Disney California Adventure, fans in France have patiently been waiting for their Campus to be complete. Well, it seems it won’t be too much longer as the new area is set to open at Walt Disney Studios Park next summer.

Today, at Destination D23

Among them was the new Avengers Campus that’s been in the works at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

While an exact opening date was not announced, it was revealed that Avengers Campus will debut in Summer 2022.

The opening will coincide with Disneyland Paris’s 30th anniversary celebration.

On that note, Josh also shared a first look at Mickey’s new outfit for the occasion:

The celebration will begin on March 6th (ahead of Parc Disneyland’s actual anniversary on April 12th) and will include dazzling shows, entertainment, décor along Main Street, U.S.A., and more.

