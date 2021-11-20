Disney on Broadway Concert Line-Up Announced for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Today at Destination D23, the line-up for the Disney on Broadway concert series part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts was unveiled.
What’s Happening:
- Announced at Destination D23, the full schedule for the Disney on Broadway concert series is also available to view at DisneyWorld.com.
- Sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Every 2 weeks, the American Gardens Theater will welcome different pairs of Disney on Broadway stars to perform some of the songs they helped make famous, plus other sensational tunes.
The 2022 schedule is as follows:
Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)
- January 14
- January 16 through 17
- January 20 through 21
Kerry Butler (Beauty and the Beast) and Telly Leung (Aladdin)
- January 15
- January 18 through 19
- January 22 through 23
Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday, The Little Mermaid) and Robert Creighton (Frozen)
- January 24
- January 26 through 27
- January 30 through 31
- February 3 through 4
Kara Lindsay (Newsies) and Dan DeLuca (Newsies)
- January 25
- January 28 through 29
- February 1 through 2
- February 5 through 6
Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)
- February 7
- February 9 through 10
- February 13 through 14
- February 17 through 18
Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin)
- February 8
- February 11 through 12
- February 15 through 16
- February 19 through 20
Special Performance – February 21, 2022
- On February 21, give a standing ovation for an extended finale featuring Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons and Michael James Scott!
- Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for showtimes on the day of your visit.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place as there’s more announcements and excitement to come from Destination D23 this weekend!