Disney on Broadway Concert Line-Up Announced for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Today at Destination D23, the line-up for the Disney on Broadway concert series part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts was unveiled.

What’s Happening:

Announced at Destination D23, the full schedule for the Disney on Broadway concert series is also available to view at DisneyWorld.com

Sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Every 2 weeks, the American Gardens Theater will welcome different pairs of Disney on Broadway stars to perform some of the songs they helped make famous, plus other sensational tunes.

The 2022 schedule is as follows:

Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)

January 14

January 16 through 17

January 20 through 21

Kerry Butler (Beauty and the Beast) and Telly Leung (Aladdin)

January 15

January 18 through 19

January 22 through 23

Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday, The Little Mermaid) and Robert Creighton (Frozen)

January 24

January 26 through 27

January 30 through 31

February 3 through 4

Kara Lindsay (Newsies) and Dan DeLuca (Newsies)

January 25

January 28 through 29

February 1 through 2

February 5 through 6

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)

February 7

February 9 through 10

February 13 through 14

February 17 through 18

Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin)

February 8

February 11 through 12

February 15 through 16

February 19 through 20

Special Performance – February 21, 2022

On February 21, give a standing ovation for an extended finale featuring Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons and Michael James Scott!

Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as there’s more announcements and excitement to come from Destination D23