Hulu Live TV Plans Now Include Disney+ and ESPN+, Increasing Monthly Charge by $5

On Friday, Hulu began informing Hulu + Live TV subscribers that beginning December 21, their subscriptions will now include access to Disney+ and ESPN+. As to be expected with a move like this, there has been a price increase.

What’s Happening:

As reported by Variety

For Hulu + Live TV customers who already have Disney+ and/or ESPN+, those accounts will roll into their new plan on Hulu (as long as the email addresses are the same for each account). In addition, those subscribers will receive a credit for the retail value of their existing subscription(s), starting with their first billing cycle on or after December 21.

Hulu last raised the price of its live-TV packages in December 2020, bumping prices up by $10.

Hulu + Live TV packages include more than 75 live TV channels, including local ABC

