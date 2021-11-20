Hulu Live TV Plans Now Include Disney+ and ESPN+, Increasing Monthly Charge by $5

On Friday, Hulu began informing Hulu + Live TV subscribers that beginning December 21, their subscriptions will now include access to Disney+ and ESPN+. As to be expected with a move like this, there has been a price increase.
What’s Happening:
- As reported by Variety, the price of Hulu + Live TV plans will go up by $5 per month: Hulu + Live TV with on-demand ads will be $69.99/month and Hulu + Live TV with no ads will be $75.99/month. The change applies to both new and existing customers.
- For Hulu + Live TV customers who already have Disney+ and/or ESPN+, those accounts will roll into their new plan on Hulu (as long as the email addresses are the same for each account). In addition, those subscribers will receive a credit for the retail value of their existing subscription(s), starting with their first billing cycle on or after December 21.
- Hulu last raised the price of its live-TV packages in December 2020, bumping prices up by $10.
- Hulu + Live TV packages include more than 75 live TV channels, including local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations in virtually all U.S. markets, plus accesso to Hulu’s VOD library of more than 100,000 on-demand movies, TV episodes and original series.
