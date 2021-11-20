“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Kristin Chenoweth, Tony Goldwyn and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 22nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus the show focuses on “Live’s Family Cooking Week,” a series of segments featuring the families of Live.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 22nd-27th:

Monday, November 22 Halle Berry ( Bruised ) David Muir ( World News Tonight ) Family Cooking Week: Recipe from the Seacrest family

Tuesday, November 23 Tony Goldwyn ( The Hot Zone: Anthrax ) Performance by Kristin Chenoweth Family Cooking Week: Delicious meal from the Ripa family

Wednesday, November 24 Jeremy Renner ( Hawkeye ) Family Cooking Week: Recipe from the Gelman family

Thursday, November 25 Julianna Margulies ( The Morning Show ) Ben and Collin Johns (Pickleball Lesson)

Friday, November 26 Bethenny Frankel Dove Cameron Chef Michael Symon Isaac Boots (Torch’d workout)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.