Minted Debuts Delightful Disney Collection Featuring Princesses, Pixar and More

Online community artisan site, Minted, is bringing Disney magic to fans through a new collection of products for the home featuring Disney and Pixar characters. Whether sharing a special gift with a loved one or adding some Disney style to their favorite room, this beautiful assortment of original art is sure to surprise and delight fans of all ages.
What’s Happening:
- Minted has announced the launch of a new collection featuring beloved Disney and Pixar characters reimagined in the creative artistic styles of Minted’s talented community.
- In addition to the new collections, Minted will run ongoing design competitions for artists to submit their own unique interpretations of classic Disney and Pixar properties including:
- Mickey and Friends
- Disney Princess
- Frozen
- Moana
- Winnie the Pooh
- Toy Story
- Cars
- The incredible collaboration features artisan-designed products that are officially licensed by Disney.
- The first drop of the Minted Disney collection includes wall art, pillows, puzzles, notebooks, and wall murals with many products featuring a personalization component.
- Minted’s Disney-inspired gifts for this holiday season start at just $16 and—as with all Minted products—a portion of every purchase will directly support the careers of Minted’s independent artists.
- Stay tuned as additional Minted Disney product launches will be released across a broad range of categories in 2022.
Aladdin & Friends 12 Piece Puzzle
What They’re Saying:
- Mariam Naficy, Founder and Co-CEO of Minted: “This exciting new collection offers the Disney and Pixar characters that fans of all ages love, married with the unique design and premium quality that customers expect from Minted products. Minted is unique among creator marketplaces because it is known for highly-curated design and top-quality manufacturing.”
- Josh Silverman, Executive Vice President of Disney Consumer Products: “We are thrilled to have Minted’s talented artist community reimagine Disney’s properties in fresh, artistic ways. Minted helps us tap into the online creator universe, while ensuring excellent design, quality manufacturing, and properly licensed use of our intellectual property.”