Minted Debuts Delightful Disney Collection Featuring Princesses, Pixar and More

Online community artisan site, Minted, is bringing Disney magic to fans through a new collection of products for the home featuring Disney and Pixar characters. Whether sharing a special gift with a loved one or adding some Disney style to their favorite room, this beautiful assortment of original art is sure to surprise and delight fans of all ages.

What’s Happening:

Minted

In addition to the new collections, Minted will run ongoing design competitions for artists to submit their own unique interpretations of classic Disney and Pixar properties including: Mickey and Friends Disney Princess Frozen Moana Winnie the Pooh Toy Story Cars

The incredible collaboration features artisan-designed products that are officially licensed by Disney.

The first drop of the Minted Disney collection

Minted’s Disney-inspired gifts for this holiday season start at just $16 and—as with all Minted products—a portion of every purchase will directly support the careers of Minted’s independent artists.

Stay tuned as additional Minted Disney product launches will be released across a broad range of categories in 2022.

Bright Stripes Wall Art

Greetings from Monstropolis

Moana Pillow 18"

Aladdin & Friends 12 Piece Puzzle

What They’re Saying: