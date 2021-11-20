“Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl” Book Based on Society of Explorers and Adventurers Now Available to Pre-Order

Back in May, the cover and story details for the first in a brand new series of books based upon the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) of Disney Parks lore was released. Now, that book is available to be pre-ordered on Amazon.

What’s Happening:

Based on the S.E.A. lore that exists across the Disney Parks, Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl is an all-new action-adventure middle grade series that brings S.E.A. into the twenty-first century through a blend of science and magic, and a focus on two young characters on an epic journey through time and place.

The book, written by New York Times best-selling author Julie Kagawa, will be released on April 5, 2022, and is now available to pre-order on Amazon

About Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl: