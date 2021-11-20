“Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl” Book Based on Society of Explorers and Adventurers Now Available to Pre-Order

Back in May, the cover and story details for the first in a brand new series of books based upon the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) of Disney Parks lore was released. Now, that book is available to be pre-ordered on Amazon.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the S.E.A. lore that exists across the Disney Parks, Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl is an all-new action-adventure middle grade series that brings S.E.A. into the twenty-first century through a blend of science and magic, and a focus on two young characters on an epic journey through time and place.
- The book, written by New York Times best-selling author Julie Kagawa, will be released on April 5, 2022, and is now available to pre-order on Amazon.
About Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl:
- Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl is the first book in the globe-trotting adventure and it combines high-tech wizardry, old-world legends and a little bit of magic from internationally renowned best-selling author Julie Kagawa.
- Shinji Takahashi is just an ordinary kid. An ordinary homeschooled smart-alecky orphan kid being raised by his aunt Yui. But when a magical guardian decides to use him as a conduit to awaken its power, Shinji’s life takes a turn for the extraordinary. Captured by the menacing Hightower Corporation, which is bent on using the guardian’s magic for its own nefarious purposes, Shinji must team up with a brilliant young tech whiz named Lucy and her robot mouse, Tinker, to escape the Corporation’s evil clutches.
- Together Shinji and Lucy turn to the venerable Society of Explorers and Adventurers and its ragtag cast of spelunkers, hackers, mapmakers, pilots, and mythology experts (among other things) to return the guardian to its rightful home and release Shinji from its magic—which seems to be draining his life force. Time is ticking, the Hightower Corporation is hot on their tail, and success or failure might depend on one small thing—Shinji finally coming around to the belief that he is anything but ordinary.