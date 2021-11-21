Mobile Checkout Added to Three More Stores at Disneyland Park

Mobile checkout, a service designed to help Guests make purchases in select stores via the Disneyland app, has expanded to three new Disneyland Park locations — just in time for the holiday shopping season.

What’s Happening:

Here are the existing and new locations at the Disneyland Resort to feature the mobile checkout service:

World of Disney in the Downtown Disney

Emporium at Disneyland Park

Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure

NEW: Disney Clothiers, Ltd. at Disneyland Park

NEW: China Closet at Disneyland Park

NEW: Plaza Point at Disneyland Park

How to Use Mobile Checkout:

To get started, you can scan the QR codes seen throughout the store while grabbing a clear shopping bag, or click on the plus button in the Disneyland App and then click on “Shop in Store – Now Testing.”

Once all items are scanned and in the bag, Guests check out using the Disneyland App, which gives access to select eligible discounts and promotional offers.

After paying, a QR code will appear that a Cast Member will scan before you leave the store.

When making a mobile checkout purchase via the Disneyland app, any applicable savings will automatically be reflected in the total. At this time, mobile checkout discounts will apply only for the following:

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders

Disney Vacation Club Members

Disney Cast Members

The Disney Visa card member discount of 10% off select merchandise purchases or $50 or more must be completed at an in-store register.