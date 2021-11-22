ABC Reveals New Poster for Eighth and Final Season of “Black-ish”

by | Nov 22, 2021 1:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ABC’s long-running family comedy Black-ish returns to the network in January for its eight and final season, and in anticipation of the premiere, ABC shared a new poster featuring the entire Johnson crew.

What’s Happening:

  • The Johnson family is bidding television farewell in the previously announced eighth and final season of Black-ish
  • As a celebration of the upcoming final chapter, ABC revealed new key art that pays homage to the very first season of the show.
  • The poster shows just how much the kids have grown, from the first time they appeared on screen to the premiere of the last season.

ABC also Tweeted a video of the posters showing how the family has changed over the years.

  • Over the course of its television run, Black-ish has show has received 19 Emmy nominations and won numerous awards including:
    • Emmy Award Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (Araxi Lindsey)
    • 2016 Peabody Award
    • 2015 American Film Institute Television Honoree
    • 2017 Golden Globe Award Best Performance by an Actress (Tracee Ellis Ross)
    • 2019 NAACP Image Awards:
      • Outstanding Comedy Series
      • Outstanding Actor (Anthony Anderson)
      • Outstanding Actress (Tracee Ellis Ross)
      • Outstanding Supporting Actress (Marsai Martin)
  • Season eight of Black-ish premieres Tuesday, January 4th at 9:30PM on ABC.

About the Show:

  • “For over eight years Black-ish has taken a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family and, during the seventh season, they addressed the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.”

Cast:

The series stars:

  • Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson
  • Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
  • Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson
  • Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.
  • Miles Brown as Jack Johnson
  • Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson
  • Laurence Fishburne as Pops
  • Jenifer Lewis as Ruby
  • Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens
  • Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy
  • Jeff Meacham as Josh
  • Katlyn Nichol as Olivia

Creative Team:

  • Black-ish was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.
  • The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed