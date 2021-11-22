ABC Reveals New Poster for Eighth and Final Season of “Black-ish”

ABC’s long-running family comedy Black-ish returns to the network in January for its eight and final season, and in anticipation of the premiere, ABC shared a new poster featuring the entire Johnson crew.

What’s Happening:

The Johnson family is bidding television farewell in the previously announced eighth and final season of Black-ish .

. As a celebration of the upcoming final chapter, ABC revealed new key art that pays homage to the very first season of the show.

The poster shows just how much the kids have grown, from the first time they appeared on screen to the premiere of the last season.

ABC also Tweeted a video of the posters showing how the family has changed over the years.

They've been here for you season after season. Join #blackish for the Farewell Season on Jan 4 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/dBd5fRB5tn — black-ish (@blackishabc) November 22, 2021

Over the course of its television run, Black-ish has show has received 19 Emmy nominations and won numerous awards including: Emmy Award Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (Araxi Lindsey) 2016 Peabody Award 2015 American Film Institute Television Honoree 2017 Golden Globe Award Best Performance by an Actress (Tracee Ellis Ross) 2019 NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Actor (Anthony Anderson) Outstanding Actress (Tracee Ellis Ross) Outstanding Supporting Actress (Marsai Martin)

Season eight of Black-ish premieres Tuesday, January 4th at 9:30PM on ABC.

About the Show:

“For over eight years Black-ish has taken a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family and, during the seventh season, they addressed the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.”

Cast:

The series stars:

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson

Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson

Laurence Fishburne as Pops

Jenifer Lewis as Ruby

Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens

Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy

Jeff Meacham as Josh

Katlyn Nichol as Olivia

Creative Team:

Black-ish was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.