Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock Announces Return of In-Person “VoluntEARing”

Disney has long put “VoluntEARing” at the forefront of their efforts to better the communities surrounding all of their Parks & Resorts. During the pandemic, things had to be put on hold and altered. However, in-person “VoluntEARing” returned last week in Southern California near the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock revealed on Instagram about the return of in-person “VoluntEARing” with two events to help those experiencing food insecurity in Orange County.
- First, for National Family Volunteer Day, the team of Disney VoluntEARS worked together to pack over 3,400 food boxes at CAP OC that will help serve thousands of families this holiday season.
Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock (on the right) with two Disney VoluntEARS.
- Earlier in the week, a group of Disney VoluntEARS harvested cabbage at Harvest Solutions Farm in Irvine. Working as a team, they collected over 40,000 pounds of cabbage for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County that will be distributed to those in need of fresh, high-quality produce.