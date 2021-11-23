Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock Announces Return of In-Person “VoluntEARing”

Disney has long put “VoluntEARing” at the forefront of their efforts to better the communities surrounding all of their Parks & Resorts. During the pandemic, things had to be put on hold and altered. However, in-person “VoluntEARing” returned last week in Southern California near the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock revealed on Instagram

First, for National Family Volunteer Day, the team of Disney VoluntEARS worked together to pack over 3,400 food boxes at CAP OC

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock (on the right) with two Disney VoluntEARS.

Earlier in the week, a group of Disney VoluntEARS harvested cabbage at Harvest Solutions Farm in Irvine. Working as a team, they collected over 40,000 pounds of cabbage for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County