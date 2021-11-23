Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Design Process of Your Favorite Comics with “Marvel by Design”

Marvel fans can celebrate the striking visuals of their favorite comics with a behind-the-scenes look at the design process behind the logos, covers, lettering, layout, and more in this dynamic new book, Marvel by Design.
- Marvel by Design is available to order now from gestalten.com for $69.
- A Special Edition is also available for $225. The special edition is bursting with bonus features and comes encased in an exclusively designed presentation box, the book becomes a collectible in and of itself.
- Three bold screenprints on heavy uncoated paper are ready to adorn your walls and a cluster of embroidered graphic fabric patches, boasting designs from the Marvel Universe, are also included inside.
About Marvel by Design:
- As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, Marvel has spent the last 80-plus years inspiring generations of creatives through its approach to visual storytelling. Marvel’s comic books, in particular, established a distinct graphic language that has found its way into mainstream culture, including 1960s Pop Art, and present-day digital culture, gaming, advertising, and more.
- Marvel By Design will celebrate the company’s visual language with an in-depth exploration of the design process behind the brand’s most recognizable graphical elements including logos, covers, lettering, layout, and color palettes. Readers will learn how the renowned Marvel Method established a unique approach to the creative process and how that process can serve as a template for creatives working beyond comics.
- Throughout the book, Marvel By Design will connect the dots between comic book culture and its undeniable influence in every creative field including the evolution of graphic design, editorial design, movies, and visual culture at large.
About the Editor:
- Liz Stinson is a writer and an editor with more than a decade of experience covering the design and technology worlds.
- She’s currently the executive editor of Eye on Design, a publication about graphic design and its intersection with the wider world.