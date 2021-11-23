“Hawkeye” Stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Introduce Monday Night Football on ESPN

Last night, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on ESPN. And while the game itself may not have ended up being all that exciting, the introduction from Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld certainly got fans amped up.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld introduced Monday Night football last night on ESPN in honor of their show, Hawkeye , debuting on Disney+

, debuting on The intro featured footage from Hawkeye as well as highlights from the Buccaneers and Giants and even a brief performance from the Jabbawockeez.

as well as highlights from the Buccaneers and Giants and even a brief performance from the Jabbawockeez. Check out the full Monday Night Football intro below:

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Marvel’s Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ tomorrow (Wednesday, November 24).