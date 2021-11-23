“Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20” Airs Sunday, December 5 on ABC

ABC News will present a one-hour primetime edition of 20/20 that goes behind-the-scenes of the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story and features a new interview with director Steven Spielberg.

What’s Happening:

In this special edition of 20/20 , Spielberg reflects on his fascination with the West Side Story original Broadway cast recording growing up and how it helped inspire his filmmaking career, his hesitancy to make a musical until now, the relevance of the movie’s themes in today’s world, and how he’s adapting the iconic musical for the next generation.

Something's Coming: West Side Story includes interviews with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, stars of the upcoming film; Rita Moreno, who opens up about her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 version and her role in the new film written especially for her; Chita Rivera, who first played the role of Anita on Broadway; Stephen Sondheim, legendary lyricist who wrote the lyrics for the original Broadway musical; Tony-award winning Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film's casting director on selecting rising stars for the iconic roles; and Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film.

Something's Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Sunday, December 5 (7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story arrives in theaters on December 10th, 2021.