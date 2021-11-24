Disney’s 2021 Annual Repot Includes Updates on Employment Numbers, Studio Output, and Disney Cruise Line’s Lighthouse Point

The Walt Disney Company’s 2021 Annual Report has been released and contains some interesting facts for Disney fans and investors.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s 2021 fiscal year ended on October 2nd, 2021 and a detailed Annual Report has been released, which includes a few looks ahead and an update on where the company currently stands.
- In Fiscal 2020, The Walt Disney Company employed 223,000 people. By the close of Fiscal 2021, that number was down to 190,000, a difference of 33,000 employees.
- Disney Store, which recently closed a majority of its retail locations, is down to just 20 stores remaining in North America. Comparatively, there are 40 stores open in Japan, 15 stores in Europe, and 2 stores in China. In North America, the brand is focusing more on its online presence through shopDisney.
- The Disney Cruise Line’s new private island, Lighthouse Point, is still on track to open sometime in 2024.
- During Fiscal 2022, Walt Disney Studios and its subsidiaries (20th Century Studios, Pixar, Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios) plan to produce 50 titles for theaters and streaming platforms.
- Disney’s General Entertainment Group has ambitious plans for episodic TV content, including the following:
- 60 unscripted series
- 30 comedy series
- 25 drama series
- 15 docuseries/limited series
- 10 animated series
- 5 made for TV movies
- Numerous specials and shorts
- Click here to read the full 2021 Annual Report.