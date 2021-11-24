“Save the City” from “Rogers the Musical” in Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Now Available to Stream

From Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, now streaming on Disney+, the all-new original song “Save The City,” composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman is available today.

You can stream “Save the City” Spotify Amazon Music Apple Music YouTube Pandora YouTube Music Deezer Tidal iTunes

The song is featured in the first episode of the series while Clint Barton is attending “Rogers the Musical” with his family.

“The Hawkeye: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3)” soundtrack with score composed by Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas is set for release on December 10th and will be followed by “Hawkeye: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6)” with score by Christophe Beck on December 24th.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

You can watch the first two episodes of Hawkeye on Disney+ now.