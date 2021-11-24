Director Steven Spielberg Shares Personal History in New “West Side Story” Featurette

20th Century Studios has released a new featurette showcasing Director Steven Spielberg sharing his personal background with and hope for his new film, West Side Story, due out in theaters next month.

20th Century Studios has released a new featurette sharing more behind-the-scenes info about the upcoming West Side Story from Director Steven Spielberg.

In the featurette, Director Steven Spielberg explains his personal history with the original West Side Story musical, sharing that he knew even as a kid, if he were to ever become a director, West Side Story would have to be among his projects.

musical sharing that he knew even as a kid, if he were to ever become a director, would have to be among his projects. Spielberg even elaborates that the division between the Sharks and the Jets became even more relevant, as in the five years that his film was in production, the country and the world have become even more divided.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars: Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works).

Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.