Mickey and Friends Wish You a Happy Thanksgiving in New Short

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and all their friends are celebrating Thanksgiving in a new short shared by Disney on YouTube today.
- The new short features a hand-drawn art style and sees Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy struggling to watch football on Thanksgiving after they have some issues with their television.An unexpected friend comes to the rescue to save the holiday.
- The short also encourages us to be thankful for the friends and family who make every day magical.
- Check out the full short below:
- For more Disney fun on this Thanksgiving, check out some of the Disney highlights from this morning’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.