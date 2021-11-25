Grogu, Disney Wish and More Disney Highlights from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! This morning, the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade aired on NBC and there were quite a few Disney moments to highlight, including a new balloon, a new float and a special preview for a new VR experience.
- First off, the big highlight was obviously the new Grogu balloon.
- The new balloon from Funko brings the lovable character from The Mandalorian to the parade this year.
- Grogu was accompanied by that little ball he’s been trying to get his hands on for so long in the popular Disney+ original series.
We’re here at the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade to show off the Funko Pop! inspired STAR WARS™ THE MANDALORIAN™ Grogu™ balloon for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! #StarWars #TheMandalorian #Funko #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/TZLy38M1bH
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) November 25, 2021
- Even Weird Al Yankovic got in on the fun with the new Grogu balloon.
Just catching up on some emails this morning. pic.twitter.com/RPwp3EMmt6
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 25, 2021
- Next, we got a look at a new float celebrating the Disney Wish, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line.
It’s almost time for the ultimate kick-off to the holiday season! Be sure to tune in tomorrow as Disney Cruise Line sets sail on the streets of New York City with a special performance by Jordan Fisher in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. #MacysParade #DisneyWish pic.twitter.com/IugOg1u8mh
— Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) November 24, 2021
- The float featured a song from Jordan Fisher, Mickey Mouse and a friends.
- The Disney Wish is set to make its maiden voyage in summer 2022.
Oh no! Stormtroopers have Seezelslak and a porg captive! And look what's swooping in to this year's #MacysParade to save them: the Millennium Falcon! @oculus @ILMxLAB #StarWarsTales #ExploreWithQuest pic.twitter.com/sDcBFDxZWR
— Macy's (@Macys) November 25, 2021
- And finally, we got an AR experience as Seezelslak and a porg were rescued from some stormtroopers by the Millennium Falcon.
- The bit promoted a preview of “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge,” which can now be found at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort through January 5, 2022.
- You can check out Mike’s review of the the latest “Tales from Galaxy’s Edge” experience here.