Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Reflects on His Life And His Mother’s Quest For Justice In New “20/20” on ABC

On the heels of the trial, Ahmaud Arbery’s Family is reflecting on his life and his mother’s quest for the truth and justice in a new two-hour episode of 20/20, set to air tonight on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Over the past few weeks, the world watched the trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The jury ultimately found the three defendants guilty in Arbery’s murder today.

In a new two-hour 20/20, Arbery’s family reflects on his life with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, discussing her dogged quest to find truth and justice after the tragedy that changed their lives forever. With reporting by ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, the program documents the aftermath of Arbery’s killing, the tensions and dynamics in the small Southern town, and his death’s reverberations, catalyzing protests for racial justice around the world.

20/20 dives into who Arbery was as a son, brother, and friend and his dreams for the future, featuring intimate interviews with his father, Marcus Arbery Sr.; his siblings, Marcus Arbery Jr. and Jasmine Arbery; and other loved ones.

dives into who Arbery was as a son, brother, and friend and his dreams for the future, featuring intimate interviews with his father, Marcus Arbery Sr.; his siblings, Marcus Arbery Jr. and Jasmine Arbery; and other loved ones. The program also includes interviews with Joyette Holmes, a former district attorney working on the case; Lee Merritt, the Arbery family attorney; Franklin and Laura Hogue, Gregory McMichael’s defense attorneys; Bob Rubin and Jason Sheffield, Travis McMichael’s defense attorneys; Kevin Gough, Bryan’s defense attorney; and multiple journalists and experts on the case, including Mitchell Jackson, whose essay about Arbery won a Pulitzer Prize.

20/20 airs Friday, Nov. 26 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

The program also includes interviews with Joyette Holmes, a former district attorney working on the case; Lee Merritt, the Arbery family attorney; Franklin and Laura Hogue, Gregory McMichael's defense attorneys; Bob Rubin and Jason Sheffield, Travis McMichael's defense attorneys; Kevin Gough, Bryan's defense attorney; and multiple journalists and experts on the case, including Mitchell Jackson, whose essay about Arbery won a Pulitzer Prize.

20/20 airs Friday, Nov. 26 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.