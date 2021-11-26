CookieAnn Bakery Cafe Opens at Shanghai Disneyland as Part Of Year of Magical Surprises

by | Nov 26, 2021 8:16 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

One of the most heartwarming new additions to the 5th anniversary birthday surprises at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort has just opened, the CookieAnn Bakery Café!

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the Year of Magical Surprises at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort, a new addition to the park has opened up on Mickey Ave, with the CookieAnn Bakery Cafe!
  • Inspired by CookieAnn’s culinary curiosity, creativity and ingenuity, this new bakery on Mickey Avenue simply radiates sweet sensations both inside and out, and reflects the café owner’s – Minnie Mouse’s – love for baking. Be sure to stop by to enjoy a whole host of irresistible temptations and homeware goods that you can take home with you; from pastries, cookies and crepes to colorful kitchen utensils!
  • Since joining Shanghai Disney Resort, Duffy and his huggable group of fluffy friends (ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou and more) have brought magic, cheer and happiness to guests from China and around the world. During the first-ever “Duffy’s Heartfelt Moments” celebration at the park, thousands of guests made special visits to the resort to be immersed in the joy-filled world of Duffy and Friends.
  • According to the character’s backstory, CookieAnn first met Duffy when she was carrying a mountain of waffles and he was about to enjoy his cotton candy. CookieAnn accidentally bumped into Duffy, and their treats flew through the air, but fortunately, CookieAnn caught them, which immediately prompted her to invent a new recipe — a cotton candy waffle sandwich! Duffy loved the delicious snack and they quickly became friends.

  • The new bakery opens as part of Shanghai Disneyland’s 5th anniversary Year of Magical Surprises. From pre-parades to the new Disney “Surprise!” at the Pepsi E-Stage, guests can celebrate to the tune of “Magical Surprise” during Shanghai Disney Resort’s 5th Birthday festivities. The celebration started earlier this year, and includes new merchandise, food, and beverage offerings, as well as a new contest on the Shanghai Disney App, “Tap For a Magical Surprise,” and the debut of the all new Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
