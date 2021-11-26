Disney on Broadway Offering “Double The Magic” Package For Two Hit Shows

by | Nov 26, 2021 8:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney on Broadway is celebrating Black Friday and the holidays with a special offer on tickets to TWO of their most popular shows, The Lion King and Aladdin.

What’s Happening:

  • This holiday season, Disney on Broadway is inviting everybody to celebrate the return of Disney on Broadway by purchasing a “Double the Magic” package which includes a ticket to both shows for one extra special price.
  • For just $149, you’ll get tickets to both shows, The Lion King and Aladdin, for performances from January 4 through March 27, 2022. This is valid for Broadway productions only, not touring performances, etc.
  • Please allow up to two weeks for redemption, which will begin on November 29.
  • Seating locations will be assigned by the box office and could be any location in the theater, but dont worry, your party will be seated together.
  • If you’re giving the Double The Magic package as a gift, a printable, giftable certificate will be provided to you after checkout.
  • The official website also offers the option to split the package cost into four easy payments, starting at $37.25 a month with Afterpay, an option available to select during the checkout process.
  • The special pricing only applies to the Double the Magic package. Those interested in one show in particular still have the option of purchasing admission to the single show, however special pricing does not apply at this time.
  • You can purchase the Double the Magic package on the official Disney on Broadway website here.

 
 
